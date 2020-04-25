I keep hearing how this IS the BEST Board for your amd cpu MSI’s new X570 Tomahawk motherboard ? WHY is this board the best? everywhere i look and read its this *Board* if its so true then why is my board cheaper and kicks just as much ass?

X570 AORUS ELITE

and i paid 50 Bucks less than the msi board LOL? Ive used a MSI board once for a customer and oh man did it S U C K...........kept crashing even after updating teh bios for it over heated like a mofo it was at stock and always seemd to lack more than 4 sata ports. im a huge FAN of Fans so i know it wasnt the case or lack of cooling.



Ive never liked MSI and will prolly never use one kind of like adata brands nothing but burnt and bad stuff from them in my exp.