I keep hearing how this IS the BEST Board for your amd cpu MSI’s new X570 Tomahawk motherboard ? WHY is this board the best? everywhere i look and read its this *Board* if its so true then why is my board cheaper and kicks just as much ass?
X570 AORUS ELITE
and i paid 50 Bucks less than the msi board LOL? Ive used a MSI board once for a customer and oh man did it S U C K...........kept crashing even after updating teh bios for it over heated like a mofo it was at stock and always seemd to lack more than 4 sata ports. im a huge FAN of Fans so i know it wasnt the case or lack of cooling.

Ive never liked MSI and will prolly never use one kind of like adata brands nothing but burnt and bad stuff from them in my exp.
 
I've used nothing but MSI boards for ten years now. Never had a problem. In fact, I'm looking at the MSI TRX40 PRO 10G for my new build.
 
Hardware Unboxed just did a video about the MSI X570 Tomahawk. Sounds pretty good.


I'm actually using a MSI X370 board, can't say I've had too many problems, and the problems I did have seem to be more of an issue with the early Ryzen platform than MSI.
 
It's rare that there is a clear cut "best motherboard" for any CPU. I seriously doubt it's true here. Case in point: The GIGABYTE X570 Aorus Master probably has the best VRM's on it, but functionally, the MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE is just as good. That's to say, it's has a high quality VRM that will functionally achieve anything the X570 Aorus Master can.
 
