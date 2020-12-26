I have 10850K. Get Z490 or wait for Z590 Motherboard

Hi 10 years removed from building PCs. Got a deal $240 deal on a 10850K. I am eager to finally upgrade from my i7-930 but someone recommended I wait for alleged Jan 11 launch of Z590 for future proofing. I truly don't know what to do now. I was set on the Z490 ROG Strix https://www.newegg.com/asus-rog-strix-z490-e-gaming/p/N82E16813119268 (which apprently doesn't support PCI-E 4)
or the Taichi Z490: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813157922
I also looked into the MSI Unify: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E168131...i_unify-_-13-144-299-_-Product&quicklink=true
but hated the fact it had no iGPU outputs on board
Now I game at 4K and have a 1080 Ti. My plan was to get a 2080 Ti (3D Vision games) and later on a 3090 (2D games0. I also might get a cheaper NVME SSD for my OS. I doubt it'll nbe PCI-E 4 becaue i typically go for real world performance not benchmarks.
What should I do? I also hear Rocket Lake is limited to 8 cores? I really don't see myself downgrading core count just for better IPC. Unless Intel gets desperate and release a 10 Core Rocket Lake CPU. So I am mulling over what future proofing I'd need out of the Z590.
I don't upgrade frequently though I do suspect I'll do one in 5 years and not 10 like the i7-930.
or the Taichi Z490: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813157922
I also looked into the MSI Unify: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E168131...i_unify-_-13-144-299-_-Product&quicklink=true
but hated the fact it had no iGPU outputs on board
Now I game at 4K and have a 1080 Ti. My plan was to get a 2080 Ti (3D Vision games) and later on a 3090 (2D games0. I also might get a cheaper NVME SSD for my OS. I doubt it'll nbe PCI-E 4 becaue i typically go for real world performance not benchmarks.
What should I do? I also hear Rocket Lake is limited to 8 cores? I really don't see myself downgrading core count just for better IPC. Unless Intel gets desperate and release a 10 Core Rocket Lake CPU. So I am mulling over what future proofing I'd need out of the Z590.
I don't upgrade frequently though I do suspect I'll do one in 5 years and not 10 like the i7-930.