I got nothing, what about you?

Update: I have ordered and received my RX 9070 from NewEgg. It won’t show display, but the fans spin. Motherboard LED indicates GPU problem. Gonna try some things and hope I don’t have to RMA lmao



Been waiting for this since 4 hours ago.



9070 MSRP disappeared pretty much instantly. The stock discord I was in wasn't configured properly for Newegg, but apparently a lot of people got cancelled?



5070 was in stock for like 30 minutes at MSRP but disappeared once I gave up on the 9070XT and added it to my cart. Coincidence? Maybe.



5070 Ti MSRP doesn't exist AFAICT



9070 at Best Buy was $549 - $649 (I actually thought I could get the white one since it was $100 over MSRP. Oh I'm naive). I kept trying to add either to my cart, usually shipping wasn't available, but I also got stuck in the line/queue a few times. Finally got in and i couldn't get past the QR code - relogin - test fast enough, so it went oos. Looks like they stopped restocking.



To make matters worse, the "backup" GPU I ordered on Amazon has gotten lost in shipping.



So that's it, then. Going to work now.