I got nothing, what about you?

Update: I have ordered and received my RX 9070 from NewEgg. It won’t show display, but the fans spin. Motherboard LED indicates GPU problem. Gonna try some things and hope I don’t have to RMA lmao

Been waiting for this since 4 hours ago.

9070 MSRP disappeared pretty much instantly. The stock discord I was in wasn't configured properly for Newegg, but apparently a lot of people got cancelled?

5070 was in stock for like 30 minutes at MSRP but disappeared once I gave up on the 9070XT and added it to my cart. Coincidence? Maybe.

5070 Ti MSRP doesn't exist AFAICT

9070 at Best Buy was $549 - $649 (I actually thought I could get the white one since it was $100 over MSRP. Oh I'm naive). I kept trying to add either to my cart, usually shipping wasn't available, but I also got stuck in the line/queue a few times. Finally got in and i couldn't get past the QR code - relogin - test fast enough, so it went oos. Looks like they stopped restocking.

To make matters worse, the "backup" GPU I ordered on Amazon has gotten lost in shipping.

So that's it, then. Going to work now.
 
I think I'll be waiting for a few months to get the card I want. Unless Nvidia just doesn't have the chips to make the cards in the first place.
 
Went to Best Buy's site at 9:03AM and every 9070XT was sold out. Also, only one card was MRSP, every other one offered was over $800. AMD paper launch.
 
If you have a Micro Center nearby, check them out. Apparently they got hundreds of cards in their store. The one "near" me in Miami says they have at least 105 9070 XT according to the website, including the MSRP Gigabyte and ASRock models.

1741285122238.png
 
No luck here, but I was sitting in a dentist's office during the release. I saw an Amazon listing for a Nitro 9070 XT, but didn't trust the seller (and the listing looked fishy). With that said, I'm not looking to spend that much money for a premium AIB, it was going to be near MSRP or bust for me.
 
I wonder how much of an impact this will be on the PC peripherals (eg monitors, cases, memory, etc) market? Can't build a new PC, especially for 4K gaming, without the GPU that can run it all?
 
Took 4 hours in line but I just got back to work after picking this exact card up. After the 4 hour wait this specific model they still had 27 left. Not sure on the others but plenty of them at the $550 (Non-XT model), and $600 (XT model) prices left. They had other options for the higher prices versions also in stock.

Edit: This was the Mayfield Heights Ohio location.
 
Got a cancellation order twice for two different cards. Didn't think the first went thru. Both were cancelled. NewEgg!
 
Maybe everyone who got canceled by Newegg should send emails to AMD.
 
These days, basically any new release is getting scalped. If you can, just wait. It sounds like AMD is making plenty of these so in a couple months there should be so much supply that the scalpers will not be able to afford to buy them all out.

Hopefully in the long run retailers get tired of the scalpers buying shit out and returning it when it doesn't sell and do something about them.
 
I didn't even bother to be honest. This whole GPU cycle from both teams is underwhelming at best. For the first time in longer than I can remember, I'm keeping a card past 2 years. I've always upgraded when the next generation comes out until now. I had given up on even considering a RTX 5090 for my main rig after seeing the disappointing gains in performance and the ridiculous asking price. I was hoping that maybe, just maybe the RX 9070 XT would be an upset and give me a reason to upgrade the RTX 4070 Ti Super in my second rig, but nope. It's a side-grade at best and a loss at worst so no point in that either.
 
I think we'll see more of that as we are hitting harder scaling limits on silicon. I mean CPUs have been like that for awhile, new generations are just not that much better than old ones, so you usually keep a CPU a number of generations before an upgrade is worthwhile. Same will probably happen for GPUs.
 
Every customer who fails to buy from newegg should be telling AMD - hey, we want to give you out money, but we can’t.
 
Still nothing, but I'm looking for a 5090. I think I could have gotten a 9070XT today, but not an MSRP model. Well, maybe I could have, but that would have involved getting up really early, driving to Microcenter, burning a vacation day and standing in line. I think I could have shown up at Microcenter after lunch and gotten a card, it just would have been $750+. Newegg had the non-MSRP models in stock for a decent amount of time so I could have gotten an order in, waited for them to cancel it (happened to a bunch of people apparently), driven to Microcenter, and gotten a non-MSRP card.
 
The idea of competition in the GPU market is a joke, it’s one big racket. Jensen and Lisa are cousins FFS. I can’t believe I’m rooting for Intel, but here we are. Fat chance of the situation changing anytime soon.

I’ll always be into gaming but when it comes to hardware, I’ve lost the FOMO. Diminishing returns and contempt for this market have me putting my money and time into other hobbies.
 
Oh I'm totally rooting for Intel. NV is dominant and AMD has a long track record of not really trying and totally failing to provide some real competition. Someone needs to take NV down a peg or a few. Intel at least looks like they're trying to do something. I picked up an ARC B580, and for $270 (AsRock Steel Legend) it's really pretty good. I got it on launch day and drivers have been fine. Less trouble than NV cards really. Those mostly worked at launch, but I've had trouble getting my rig to wake up from sleep after installing a recently released NV card a couple times. ARC Battlemage? No wake-up problems, no black screens, no melting power connectors, no game crashes, etc. It just works!
 
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/xfx-sw...g-graphics-card-black/6620457.p?skuId=6620457

in stock now
 
Was able to secure a 5080 from Newegg a little while ago. I have 30 days to return it to Newegg. Still holding out for a 5090.

Was in stock non-stop for at least 5-10 minutes. Even after placing my order I came back half a dozen times and was in stock for a little while.

Screenshot 2025-03-06 224316.png
 
Have a 6600(non xt), purchased two years ago. Runs neverwinter nights fine at 1440p, max settings. Haven't played it in a loooooong time, and apparently nwn has had tons of mods added, both official and unofficial ones. I may take a peek at the prices of more recent cards again in a few months, around my birthday.

Most modern games are manure any ways. At least, that is what I gather from the complaints on the gaming forum here.
 
My Newegg order also got cancelled within 20 minutes, I was lucky enough to nab an Onix B580 from Newegg back in early February. I can honestly say its a decent card for $250, and will hold me over until this scalping madness ends. Sadly it won't end until people stop willingly paying the scalped prices, let them sit and sweat it out. Unfotuneately, most have more $$ than brains and can't resist.
 
So do none of you guys actually have great VC's so you are forced to bitch and moan about a lack of new cards, when they are simply over priced and not worth the money asked? Why not just wait it out until they become more available, and be happy with what you have?

Life would certainly be a lot simpler.
 
So do none of you guys actually have great VC's so you are forced to bitch and moan about a lack of new cards, when they are simply over priced and not worth the money asked? Why not just wait it out until they become more available, and be happy with what you have?

Life would certainly be a lot simpler.
Some people sell their old card ahead of a new GPU release thinking that used prices will plummet once they are released, which is dumb if you don't have a good backup card. I've done the iGPU thing before and I'll never do that again.
 
Newegg cancelled my MSRP Powercolor 9070 non-XT Reaper, but I might have just lucked into a back-ordered XFX Swift OC 9070 non-XT at MSRP from Amazon, delivering mid to late April. We'll see if my order stands or not. The only problem is the XFX is way too big to fit into my case at 355mm long, so I'll have to trade it for another model.
 
Intel is making strides but they are in their baby steps in the GPU market now. I think their battlemage competes favorable with the 4060 but good look actually finding any in stock at MSRP of $249.

Hopefully their next generation Celestial GPU can at least compete with the 70 series of their competitors.

1741402592892.png
 
