I could use some upgrade advice.

1 year ago I was going to do a build but something came up and all my money was spent on that now I have some money to replace a 10 year old system. 1 year ago these were the specs with no idea what 32" monitor for movies and surfing the web to get but I wanted ips with dicpr I like intense color not washed out look and I would like advice on dicpr too and true 10 bit. can you tell me modern replacements and should I wait for ddr5 boards for the new functions? The specs were a GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Master with a Ryzen 9 3950X and a or a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GSkill Trident Z Neo 4x8GB Seasonic Prime 1000 Titanium SSR-1000TR 1000W 80+ Gigabyte Radeon Rx 5700 Xt Gaming OC Noctua NH-D15 cpu cooler?