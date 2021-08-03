I could use some upgrade advice.

1 year ago I was going to do a build but something came up and all my money was spent on that now I have some money to replace a 10 year old system. 1 year ago these were the specs with no idea what 32" monitor for movies and surfing the web to get but I wanted ips with dicpr I like intense color not washed out look and I would like advice on dicpr too and true 10 bit. can you tell me modern replacements and should I wait for ddr5 boards for the new functions? The specs were a GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Master with a Ryzen 9 3950X and a or a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GSkill Trident Z Neo 4x8GB Seasonic Prime 1000 Titanium SSR-1000TR 1000W 80+ Gigabyte Radeon Rx 5700 Xt Gaming OC Noctua NH-D15 cpu cooler?
 
I wouldnt bother waiting for ddr5 to hit if your ready to build now. There will be inevitable growing pains and it will be expensive.
With a few updated components to your list you will have a rig that will have no issues running anything.

Mb is solid.
Cpu- check out the newer 5950x.
Gpu- go with an nvidia rtx3070 or amd 6700xt if you are wanting the latest, if you can find one of them that is.
Memory is solid but expensive, i would go with the neo ddr4 3600 2x16gb kit. Check out crucial ballistix( same speed and capacity) if you want to save some money. Its solid stuff.
Psu is solid but make sure you go with the newer Seasonic-Prime TX-1000, 1000W 80+ Titanium

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/season...-12-yr-warranty-black/6414262.p?skuId=6414262

,not the SSR model. The new model doesnt suffer from the ocp plague but the ssr model may and theres no point in taking a chance with such a high dollar psu.​

Cpu cooler is solid.​

GL and have fun!

 
