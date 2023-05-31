I can't recommend AMD over Nvidia

Not trying to trigger anyone, but I bought 7900 XTX after 20+ years of Nvidia cards and I'm fine with the card, but regret not getting a 4080 instead.

This high end 7900 XTX (Red Devil LE) was some €100 cheaper than a low end 4080 which was my argument to get it.



Here are my reasons why I should've bought 4080:



- Better power efficiency. 4080 is some 60-70w less while putting out somewhat similar performance.

- DLSS 3 with FG. As much as so many hate it, this is the future and I'm not against it. FSR 3 is still not out and no words on it. And by the time it's out, Nvidia will be 1-2 years ahead.

- Nvidia is leading AMD in AI tech and it shows. If you want to do some more fun stuff besides gaming then Nvidia is again a better pick. AI cores are used for a bunch of other things, like the recently released AI video upscaling.

- Better driver support in games. Games run better with Nvidia.

- Nvidia is the way to go if you want to play VR. A lot of VR games run bad on 7900 XT/X.



With that being said, I'm keeping my 7900 XTX. It's a great performer, but I miss the extra stuff RTX cards have.