I Bought RTX 2070 Super and it got worse

V

VisoGuy

n00b
Joined
Oct 8, 2020
Messages
1
Hey everyone.
I've upgraded recently (yesterday) from GTX 1060 to RTX 2070 Super Advanced with a SPU 850W.
Since then im having trouble with the games i have, GTA V stutters and i get low fps as 30.
Some other games crash upon start or some times screen just freezes and the pc not responding to anything which make me need to reboot.
Same with Software i have like Adobe after effects - lightroom etc.. which runs slow and freezes.

I did over clocked my GPU after some of the problems acquired and im not sure if it got worse or better, but it still bad.

*Must say one benchmark test i did was super good couple hours latter did the same test and it was the lowest i could ever get like the GPU not even running.

This is my hardware:
Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 super: Asus(1043 8728) ≥ 4GB
CLim: 2295 MHz, MLim: 3700 MHz, Ram: 8GB, Driver: 456.71

Samsung 750 EVO 250GB

Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 2400 C14 2x8GB:
2 of 4 slots used
16GB DIMM DDR4 clocked @ 2133 MHz

Intel Core i7-7700: LGA1151, 1 CPU, 4 cores, 8 threads
Base clock 3.6 GHz, turbo 4 GHz

PSU 850W (cant remember the company)

Does my CPU not enough ? Maybe do i have a bottleneck ?

im lost.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
6,234
Try using DDU, it's possible the drivers got corrupted. Your CPU and PSU should be fine.

I would also check the RAM and CPU, sometimes adding a very small amount of voltage can improve stability.
 
A

Advil

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 16, 2004
Messages
1,912
Somethine else causing that for sure. As stated, DDU then reinstall the card. If this continues then it's something else going on entirely. Just reinstall your system from scratch before assuming anything else. You've got to rule out all software issues. After that then yeah, maybe it's a bad card.

Also, if you have a 7700 that's a bit of an older system. Make sure your BIOS is current on the motherboard it could affect compatibility with newer cards. Maybe do that first.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

New RTX 2070 Super is making games run incredibly slowly
Replies
12
Views
1K
Morphes
Morphes
Overclocking an RTX 2070 super GPU - how to check baseline frequency?
Replies
0
Views
738
echn111
E
Gigabyte RTX 2080 super water block
Replies
7
Views
966
khanage
K
GPU crashing on 2070 Super FE using 442.19/442.37
Replies
14
Views
1K
Ollixf
O
First RTX 2080 Ti SUPER in the world
Replies
13
Views
756
doubletake
D
Top