I Bought RTX 2070 Super and it got worse

Hey everyone.

I've upgraded recently (yesterday) from GTX 1060 to RTX 2070 Super Advanced with a SPU 850W.

Since then im having trouble with the games i have, GTA V stutters and i get low fps as 30.

Some other games crash upon start or some times screen just freezes and the pc not responding to anything which make me need to reboot.

Same with Software i have like Adobe after effects - lightroom etc.. which runs slow and freezes.



I did over clocked my GPU after some of the problems acquired and im not sure if it got worse or better, but it still bad.



*Must say one benchmark test i did was super good couple hours latter did the same test and it was the lowest i could ever get like the GPU not even running.



This is my hardware:

Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 super: Asus(1043 8728) ≥ 4GB

CLim: 2295 MHz, MLim: 3700 MHz, Ram: 8GB, Driver: 456.71



Samsung 750 EVO 250GB



Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 2400 C14 2x8GB:

2 of 4 slots used

16GB DIMM DDR4 clocked @ 2133 MHz



Intel Core i7-7700: LGA1151, 1 CPU, 4 cores, 8 threads

Base clock 3.6 GHz, turbo 4 GHz



PSU 850W (cant remember the company)



Does my CPU not enough ? Maybe do i have a bottleneck ?



im lost.