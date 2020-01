FWIW I tried the C9 as a monitor and it was useless for productivity. There's an undefeatable dimming function that if you have a static level of brightness in whatever you're doing (such as a white webpage or a dark movie or game) the whole panel will gradually change brightness on its own. It took me awhile to figure out what was going on as the damn thing kept changing and I was constantly reaching for the remote to adjust the brightness and contrast.



IMO the Alienware is the only true OLED monitor replacement unless all you're doing is gaming with very dynamic and changing brightness.

