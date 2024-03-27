Hypothetical- 4070 super vs 7900 GRE… similar price… which do you choose?

Dreamerbydesign said: I appreciate your thoughts! And agree entirely on being able to overclock and tinker. I haven’t over locked a cpu in years now because most are so fast or maxed out from the factory.



I haven’t returned either card yet. I’m thinking of testing out the GRE and would post the 4070 super if I liked the GRE better.



I’ve seen so many benchmarks in the last few days. Many reviewers went back and re did benches for these after the memory overclock was unlocked. Surprisingly there are very few situations the 4070 super wins. But I also like the idea of tinkering and seeing what my card can do.



I also am leaning more so toward the 16GB of vram. I watched many benchmarks use over 12gb of ram on the GRE while at the same time getting to 9-11gb of usage on the 4070 super. To me that means the games CAN use more, and will if you have it. And those were games the GRE was pulling ahead. When the memory is overclocked the GRE seems like a beast. Click to expand...

For what it's worth, for the price I was going to have to pay to upgrade my 1070Ti, 12GB VRAM was a non-starter for me. I keep my cards typically a little longer than you do, so my choices became 7900XT, XTX, 4080, or 4090. I was able to get a Lenovo Y32P monitor and a 7900XTX on sale for a few hundred CAD less than it would have been for me to go all-in on a 4090, and considering the RT benchmarks at 4K for even the 4080 being not that great, I decided to get the 7900XTX and have been satisfied with my purchase so far. The 4080 would have costed me more money, but delivers less raster performance which was my primary concern at 4K. Going from 30 or 40FPS on a 7900XTX to 50FPS on a 4080 with RT on doesn't matter to me because I don't want to play at either framerate.That said, I don't have a lot of RT heavy titles, but the ones that I do have, I did take for a spin, and my conclusion was that they can add some great visual effects when implemented well. Some titles made more of a difference than others, but I generally didn't notice it much when I was playing the game and concentrating on objectives. RT is something that looks stunning in screenshots, but during gameplay, I don't notice it a whole lot since most titles that already look amazing with raster graphics only get a minor upgrade with RT. I noticed RT the most in titles like Quake II RTX, Doom, or Minecraft, but those are comparatively low-texture games.DLSS is superior to FSR in terms of image quality, although I've been using FSR on a few titles and have no complaints. AMD also launched fluid motion frames which works with DirectX and I've found it works well enough. Am I missing DLSS? Not really, but others can disagree, and that's fine too. This is MY use case I'm referring to, not someone else's.12GB has proven to be insufficient in some titles despite what some people on this forum (and Nvidia) will want to admit, but your mileage will vary. RT will also boost VRAM requirements, but at 1440P, it will be less the limiting factor than 4K. Note I said LESS. I wouldn't sink that kind of money in a 12GB card at this point, but again, that's me. If you're upgrading next generation then you might not care, but that was the Achilles heel for the 4070 series which was on my shopping list until they made the decision to launch it with 12GB VRAM.If you decide to go with the 7900 GRE, let us know how the VRAM overclocking goes, I'll be curious to see it.