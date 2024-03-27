Hypothetical- 4070 super vs 7900 GRE… similar price… which do you choose?

Dreamerbydesign
- Feb 3, 2008
- 6,410
Thanks guys, 4070 super was the pick.
Relevant specs:
7800x3d
2x 32gb DDR5 6000 CL30 ram
1000w platinum psu
1440p 165hz target resolution
Choices:
4070 Super 12GB - used but almost full factory warranty. Gigabyte OC 3x Windforce card
PowerColor Hellhound 7900 GRE 16GB - brand new with full warranty
I play many triple A games, lots of indie, some 2d platforming, emulators etc. No AI, not much photo or video editing.
Raytracing? Meh. I’ve had higher end cards that had it like a 3090 prior, and it was not a make it or break it for me. The few games that did support it I’ve completed. So unless it’s a new game with it, this isn’t a major deciding factor.
DLSS vs FSR- these are features I’ve rarely used. I almost always play at native resolution targeting a high frame rate around 165 hz 1440p
Longevity? I keep most video cards 1-3 years. Never more than 2 generations old. What can I say I’m an old school hardware whore within means. I don’t go nuts with spending, but I like new toys. I’ve never owned a gpu more than 2 years in a main gaming rig.
My monitor supports both Freesync and GSync so that’s a wash also.
Normally I’d say nvidia and call it a day. The 12GB of vram and 192 bit memory bus concern me. Yes it is faster gddr6x, but still.
The 7900 GRE JUST had memory overclocking unlocked, making the gddr6 no slouch when it was clocked up to 21.5 Gb/s. I saw some major tech channels showing a +20% improvement in FPS literally by just overclocking the ram. That put it solidly above the 4070 super in many titles at 1440p. Almost all.
So what say you? Which card and why?
