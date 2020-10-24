HyperX Savage alternative for performance

Hi guys,

I'm upgrading RAM memory from 8GB to 16GB in my computer, my current setup is:
ASUS Z97-PRO GAMER motherboard and
2x4 GB HyperX Savage DDR3-1600 CL9

For performance reasons, I was going to buy the same kit as I did a few years ago. The problem is that there is no retailer selling this exact type anymore in my country - I would stick to a home purchase for easier warranty. So I looked around on the current market, the closest I could find is this 2x4GB HyperX Fury Red DDR3-1600 CL10 - so there is a small difference in CL.

I'm not even sure if this motherboard can make use of 4 identical sticks of RAM or only every 2 of them should be the same type!?
  1. In the latter case, does buying the new kit with higher frequency could increase overall performance?
  2. If all 4 sticks should be identical, is the above mentioned HyperX Fury kit an optimal (alternative) solution?
Thank you for your help in advance!
Good health,
Kornél
 
