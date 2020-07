Watching streams of it for the last hour. It's closer to Apex Legends than any other BR. It's ultra fast paced. I've only seen one map type, a megalopolis. Fortunately none of the buildings are super tall like you see in CoD Warzone. The map size seems large, but moving around in this game is insane. You can literally point and click and get there in seconds. The collapse is also fast, so much that you're always on the move. This game makes Apex seems slow.



Still trying to figure out of the map is randomly generated or at least parts of it mixed up.