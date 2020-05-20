Hyper Cloud Alpha-S

Comixbooks
- Jun 7, 2008
- 14,866
I picked up the all black version from Best Buy should be here in a day it has adjustable bass and the earcups and 7.1 surround.
Never had a set of headphones with 7.1 so I'l see if they are any good.
With my regular Hypercloud headphones I ran over the cord with my chair about 100 times and they still work so they are pretty durable.
