Hyper Cloud Alpha-S

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,866
I picked up the all black version from Best Buy should be here in a day it has adjustable bass and the earcups and 7.1 surround.
Never had a set of headphones with 7.1 so I'l see if they are any good.

With my regular Hypercloud headphones I ran over the cord with my chair about 100 times and they still work so they are pretty durable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top