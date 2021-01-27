HWiNFO NVIDIA GPU Memory Junction Temperature (New in Version 6.42)

FYI guys - I highly recommend you grab the latest HWiNFO (version 6.42 and higher - it's free) and check your NVIDIA GPU's GPU Memory Junction Temperature - cards like the 3090 can easily hit 105 C and higher. Folks on reddit are not seeing huge M hits by running -500 memory and I can report that, as well. Worth it if you are like me and run with power limits, tuned fans, and lower mem clocks.If you're balls to the wall - best that you don't look, lol.Even with -500 I'm still seeing high temps. I know Micron rates GDDR6X at 110 C max, but that's cutting it pretty close IMO.