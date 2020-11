The way I see it, jokes aside, is that for those very specific loads in which you would try and use a server bank with GPUs you may instead use a wafer sized chip, even with a 17% or so of defective cores (which is quite a high number for a matured process as is 16nm), such a solution may actually be viable, specially with the way it should significantly diminish latency with everything on the same package and also the effective bandwidth, so yes it will be very situational but it wouldn't surprise me if the Chinese government has already put in an initial order to test out their potential in their social score big brother data centers.



At this point in time I don't feel like a tinfoil hat comment would be relevant, seeing as they do have that social score system up and running, this would just be a "refinement test".