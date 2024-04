turk1821 said: I am looking for recommendations for a video card for my HTPC. Seems every post about an HTPC is for gaming. This is not for gaming only video playback and streaming services Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, etc. all local files are played via Plex or VLC. I have a Sony 75x85kk (75" 4K 120Hz) and assume I need a video card that supports HDMI 2.1? Click to expand...

Your tv likely has apps for all those services and will run them as well or better than an htpc. There is an app for Plex, too. I run the plex app through one of my tv's that way. No pc or other external device. All apps. A lot of the features the hdmi 2.1 spec is geared to gaming and much higher bandwidth usage. You may not need it.You didn't mention a budget or any other specs or needs like having a 4k blue ray player in your pc, encoding/transcoding as it is your plex server, etc. You may be able to get by on an integrated gpu, if you have one. If you want a dedicated gpu with hdmi 2.1 look at 3000 series or newer Nvidia, RX 6400 or better AMD and Intel's A750 or better. The A380, 580 have 2.0b, generally. Intel's may growl a bit if you don't have resizable bar available, but, it should be fine since you aren't gaming.