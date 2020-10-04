HTML Popup Formatting

So I have popup I created for a button.

I want to have the text "xXyY" and a X closing symbol right on the side of it. Both at the top of the pop up box with a horizontal line under it.

I was able to put a horizontal line under it and the "xXyY" and X above it but I can't get them side by side.
 
