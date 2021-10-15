HTC VIVE FLOW: Android phone driven

The lenses are the only thing cool about that headset. No god rays, distorting, etc. and allow the headset to be much thinner. And they will likely be coming to the next gen real VR headsets with much better hardware.
The phone is more than just a controller for the Flow, it basically broadcast any app running on the phone. So if the app is made for VR/Flow, it would also be doing the processing or part of it for the Flow. The phone does not have to be hooked up, Bluetooth/Wifi connected if using a separate power source for the Flow.The android phone is just used for a controller, they probably didn't go with apple for now because it's more time/stress to develop for, but could come later.
They are "looking into" hand/finger tracking for control. Likely it can be tethered and used with other PC/controllers, time will tell...
The power brick is separate from the headset, goes in a pocket or something.