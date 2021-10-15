HTC VIVE FLOW: Android phone driven

This is very interesting, the specs are not awe inspiring as in resolution refresh rate but form factor looks useful. Power by your phone meaning the headset is lightweight. Controllers? Powered by PC? Tracking?

 
Unfortunately this is a successor to Oculus Go, not a proper VR headset. Typical HTC, they have some good tech involved and get frustratingly close on creating something good and then... swing and a miss because some asshat in a suit gets an idea and ruins the whole thing.
 
The lenses are the only thing cool about that headset. No god rays, distorting, etc. and allow the headset to be much thinner. And they will likely be coming to the next gen real VR headsets with much better hardware.
 
Frankly I have no use for this headset, kinda neat but without controllers and only 2 cameras for tracking if ever used for that - nope. Agree, some good tech but falls short. Still extending the capability of mobile phone or with much lighter headsets do seem the right path in combo with allowing a PC/laptop via WiFi. I would think Oculus would have something like this to extend their Facebook dominance. To me it seems they released it before really ready.
 
sharknice said:
The lenses are the only thing cool about that headset. No god rays, distorting, etc. and allow the headset to be much thinner. And they will likely be coming to the next gen real VR headsets with much better hardware.
Indees, this is the most exciting part. I do not even mind the external battery that makes the device thinner, I am already using one with my Quest 2 anyway.
 
The android phone is just used for a controller, they probably didn't go with apple for now because it's more time/stress to develop for, but could come later.

They are "looking into" hand/finger tracking for control. Likely it can be tethered and used with other PC/controllers, time will tell...

The power brick is separate from the headset, goes in a pocket or something.
 
Youn said:
The android phone is just used for a controller, they probably didn't go with apple for now because it's more time/stress to develop for, but could come later.

They are "looking into" hand/finger tracking for control. Likely it can be tethered and used with other PC/controllers, time will tell...

The power brick is separate from the headset, goes in a pocket or something.
The phone is more than just a controller for the Flow, it basically broadcast any app running on the phone. So if the app is made for VR/Flow, it would also be doing the processing or part of it for the Flow. The phone does not have to be hooked up, Bluetooth/Wifi connected if using a separate power source for the Flow.
 
