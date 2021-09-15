HP Z420 cpu upgrade help

TeleFragger
Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 10, 2005
- Messages
- 891
Yall helped me with my Dell T5810 cpu upgrade here - https://hardforum.com/threads/dell-t5810-cpu-upgrade.1953578
That machine just started having issues after vacation. Before vacation I powered it off and turned all power strips off for a week. Get home and the computer will not stay up and running long. Just shuts down or reboots while in the middle of something. I cleaned it with a can of air, removed all memory except 2 dims, removed all cards...
then bought a PS off of ebay and that did not do it.. waiting on a motherboard next...
so I have a spare machine that i put my 1060 in and am able to game and it is not bad at all. an HP Z420, 32gb ecc ram, 500gb ssd for C then 3x 500gb ssd for storage with 10gb nic.
so it has an e5-1620 v2 in it and i would like to find that sweet bump spot. I will try my e5-2678 later to see if it fits...but I am not sure if LGA2011-v3 is the same as FCLGA2011.
Here is the comparison
https://www.cpubenchmark.net/compare/Intel-Xeon-E5-1620-v2-vs-Intel-Xeon-E5-2678-v3/2047vs2584
off to ebay to see what other model z420s are for sale to see what cpus are in some, and off to google but if you can shed the light on cpu sockets... if -3 is different, appreciate it.
I want to get this rig going as eventually will be my gaming streaming rig so it needs some upgrades anyway.
Thanks again!
