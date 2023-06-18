HP LaserJet Wifi Issues?

Hey everyone,So I have a HP LaserJet M277c6 in my home office.It has been a nice little multifunction printer, and I have been very happy with it, but I have had an odd issue since the last firmware update.I don't use its wireless capability. I have it hardwired to my home network.However, despite WiFi clearly being disabled on the pinter, it is still broadcasting an SSID for all to see:At first I thought it might be a coincidence, and one of my neighbors might have the same or similar printer, but when I unplug the thing from power, the wireless network disappears, so I know it is mine.I've tried to connect to the SSID, but that just fails.Does anyone have any good experience with these? Is there something I am missing here? A way to make it stop doing this nonsense?If not, anyone know if I can just open it up and pull the wifi card or something like that?I don't want this thing doing anything on Wifi ever at all for any reason. It just seems like a stupid risk to have a device that is hooked to my internal network displaying itself to the world.Appreciate any knowledge or ideas anyone might share.