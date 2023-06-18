HP LaserJet Wifi Issues?

Hey everyone,

So I have a HP LaserJet M277c6 in my home office.

It has been a nice little multifunction printer, and I have been very happy with it, but I have had an odd issue since the last firmware update.

I don't use its wireless capability. I have it hardwired to my home network.

However, despite WiFi clearly being disabled on the pinter, it is still broadcasting an SSID for all to see:

1687055120319.png



At first I thought it might be a coincidence, and one of my neighbors might have the same or similar printer, but when I unplug the thing from power, the wireless network disappears, so I know it is mine.

I've tried to connect to the SSID, but that just fails.

Does anyone have any good experience with these? Is there something I am missing here? A way to make it stop doing this nonsense?

If not, anyone know if I can just open it up and pull the wifi card or something like that?

I don't want this thing doing anything on Wifi ever at all for any reason. It just seems like a stupid risk to have a device that is hooked to my internal network displaying itself to the world.

Appreciate any knowledge or ideas anyone might share.
 
hp forums suggest trying this:

1. Make sure you do not have a USB cable attached to yoru printer.

2. Go to the web configuration portal for the printer

3. Go to the Networking tab> Wi-Fi Direct Setup

4. Set WiFi Direct to "On"

5. Set Connection Method to "Advanced"

6. Check the box "Do not broadcast the Wi-Fi Direct name"

7. Click "Apply"

8. Restart the printer (Turn off > on)

9. Verify you no longer see the SSID

10. Go back to the Wi-Fi Direct Setup and set the WiFi Direct setting to "off"
 
So you have to turn it on, in order to turn it off, and then turn it off again, huh? Brilliant.

I'm going to try it. I hope it doesn't just hide the SSID while still having the wifi enabled....
 
