HP LaserJet Wifi Issues?

Hey everyone,
So I have a HP LaserJet M277c6 in my home office.
It has been a nice little multifunction printer, and I have been very happy with it, but I have had an odd issue since the last firmware update.
I don't use its wireless capability. I have it hardwired to my home network.
However, despite WiFi clearly being disabled on the pinter, it is still broadcasting an SSID for all to see:
At first I thought it might be a coincidence, and one of my neighbors might have the same or similar printer, but when I unplug the thing from power, the wireless network disappears, so I know it is mine.
I've tried to connect to the SSID, but that just fails.
Does anyone have any good experience with these? Is there something I am missing here? A way to make it stop doing this nonsense?
If not, anyone know if I can just open it up and pull the wifi card or something like that?
I don't want this thing doing anything on Wifi ever at all for any reason. It just seems like a stupid risk to have a device that is hooked to my internal network displaying itself to the world.
Appreciate any knowledge or ideas anyone might share.
