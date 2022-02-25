HP Chromebook has blue artifacting quite often.

I got one of the HP Chromebooks from CDW Outlet for I think $93 shipped ( it was like $70 itself so no top quality notebook. But CDW's retail on the model was $250 ). It is however a current product and up to date



Playing youtube videos I notice there is a lot of blue artifacting happening on the video screen seemingly only on things that are tan ish in color.. I figured ok whatever, I really don't care. I bought this thing to watch instructional how to videos in my garage where quality won't matter much. However, after watching a review on Geforce Now playing on a chrome book. I got an idea and installed the Steam Link app, which Chromeos appears to support and it works perfectly... However I played a couple mins of Mad Max and the blue artifacting is everywhere. Playable but it's everywhere. So now I'm wondering how to figure out if this is hardware or software related?