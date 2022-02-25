HP Chromebook has blue artifacting quite often.

M

matt167

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 18, 2016
Messages
1,042
I got one of the HP Chromebooks from CDW Outlet for I think $93 shipped ( it was like $70 itself so no top quality notebook. But CDW's retail on the model was $250 ). It is however a current product and up to date

Playing youtube videos I notice there is a lot of blue artifacting happening on the video screen seemingly only on things that are tan ish in color.. I figured ok whatever, I really don't care. I bought this thing to watch instructional how to videos in my garage where quality won't matter much. However, after watching a review on Geforce Now playing on a chrome book. I got an idea and installed the Steam Link app, which Chromeos appears to support and it works perfectly... However I played a couple mins of Mad Max and the blue artifacting is everywhere. Playable but it's everywhere. So now I'm wondering how to figure out if this is hardware or software related?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
37,660
cdw, new or refurb?
hook up an external monitor. still does it, the gpu is glitchy. if it goes away its the screen or cable. start by cleaning and reseating the display cable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top