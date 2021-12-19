How to View Folder Browsing History on Windows 10?

Hello,
I have browsed folders but after restarting PC can't find them because I don't remember their location. Is there a feature that allows you to view folder browsing history? I tried Recent Files feature on the left navigation pane under Quick Access but can't find folders there.
