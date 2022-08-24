How to set security settings for multiple files

I have a drive with a folder called movies. There are 200 files there, and I can't see them on my internal shared network until I add "everyone" to the security level of each file. I tried to do it with the folder, but that did not work as that object "everyone" is already there in the folder properties, so it does not carry over to any new files that are added. I have some files with "everyone" already added from the past that share just fine. I also tried by selecting several files then properties, but there is no option for security. These were new recently added files from a couple of years ago.



Any ideas how I can change these by adding "everyone" to the security properties?



Here is what I've been doing for each file separately:

Select file

Right click - properties

Select security tab

Click edit

Click add

Click advance

Click find now

Select "everyone" from the list



then clicking ok on each window to exit and save.