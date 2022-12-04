how to remove GPU from ASUS Strix-E - latch very hard to push down

philb2

May 26, 2021
941
How do you guys unlatch your GPU card so you can remove it from your system. GPU is EVGA 3060 Ti. Motherboard is ASUS X570 Strix-E.

Card installed in slot 1, and it overhangs slot 2, so that I have access to the card latch only from the right side. Using a flat blade screwdriver (very carefully ...) I can't seem to put enough force on the latch so I can remove the card.

EDIT: I was able to remove the card. I slipped the screwdriver below the GPU card and pushed down on the tab. It worked. Is there a better, safer, easier way to do this?

There should be a better design to latch and unlatch the card,
 
