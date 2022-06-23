How to google search and where buy an Inductor for the external 2.5 hard drive encloser components

G

GPU_Noob

n00b
Joined
May 30, 2022
Messages
25
So,
I do have an 2.5 external hard drive encloser for laptop hard drive.
One day I touch my on the PCB board of the external hard drive and the hard drive suddenly stop detected by the computer.
Now,
Every time I plugging the external hard drive to the computer.
It shows the error:
USB not recognized.

So,
I bought the multimeter and tested every components of the PCB board.
So,
One of the Inductor
I believe is the bad one.
I want to replace it with a good one.
Not sure if anyone of you guys can help me out.
As I don't know anything about electronic.
But would like to give a try to fix it.

I have a attached a picture of the Inductor
that I believe is bad.
 

Attachments

  • hard1.png
    hard1.png
    900.4 KB · Views: 0
  • hard.png
    hard.png
    1.6 MB · Views: 0
Last edited:
B

BlueLineSwinger

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2011
Messages
1,176
The 'L' indicates an inductor (i.e., a coil), not a capacitor (typically denoted with 'C').

USB/SATA adapters are cheap. Just buy a new one and don't risk your HDD/SSD or the PC's USB HBA.
 
R

RogueTrip

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 22, 2003
Messages
2,856
BlueLineSwinger said:
The 'L' indicates an inductor (i.e., a coil), not a capacitor (typically denoted with 'C').

USB/SATA adapters are cheap. Just buy a new one and don't risk your HDD/SSD or the PC's USB HBA.
Click to expand...

Just to add to this...

Using a DMM,Coils will check shorted. Capacitors should not check shorted.

Also agree about buying a new one unless this is academic.
 
G

GPU_Noob

n00b
Joined
May 30, 2022
Messages
25
Sorry,
i don't know what is DMM,Coils
I mean
I want to buy a ceramic capacitor only.
But I don't know how to google search and am i buying the right capacitor.
As the ceramic capacitor seem shorted for me.
That's why I need help.

As I want to learn and test if I understand of how to use the multimeter.
No interest in buying a new external hard drive encloser.
 
G

GiGaBiTe

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
2,185
GPU_Noob said:
Sorry,
i don't know what is DMM,Coils
Click to expand...

You need to learn these things before making erroneous decisions based on wildly incorrect assumptions. This is your video card thread all over again, you haven't learned anything about electronics, not even the basics.

GPU_Noob said:
I mean
I want to buy a ceramic capacitor only.
But I don't know how to google search and am i buying the right capacitor.
As the ceramic capacitor seem shorted for me.
That's why I need help.
Click to expand...

You need to re-read and comprehend the posts above you. They tell you correctly that you're wrong in assuming that the circled component is a capacitor, because IT IS NOT A CAPACITOR. The component masking on the PCB even tells you it is not a capacitor.

That component is an inductor. If you do not know what an inductor is, you need to do research on what they are. Inductors will read as near dead shorts, a multimeter won't help you at all. If you want to measure an inductor, you need an LCR meter, and they are not cheap. A good LCR meter will run at least a couple hundred dollars.

Buying a ceramic capacitor isn't going to help you, you're in the same place with your video card. You'll buy a $1 capacitor with $23 shipping and tax and learn again that it won't do anything. This time, it'll probably cause something to blow up because inductors are not capacitors and you shouldn't be substituting them.
 
G

GPU_Noob

n00b
Joined
May 30, 2022
Messages
25
Ok,
Thanks GigaByte.
Will change the title right now.
Is that mean you can not guess what inductor I need to buy and replace as long I don't have the LCR meter for the measurement for the inductor ?
 
G

GPU_Noob

n00b
Joined
May 30, 2022
Messages
25
BlueLineSwinger said:
The 'L' indicates an inductor (i.e., a coil), not a capacitor (typically denoted with 'C').

USB/SATA adapters are cheap. Just buy a new one and don't risk your HDD/SSD or the PC's USB HBA.
Click to expand...
Thanks BlueLineSwinger,
The main reason I am here.
Is that I want to learn ( Self Learning ) how to fix electronic even though I don't even basic knowledge.
But,
Thanks for the suggestion.

I know is hard or impossible to tell without measure it first with an LCR meter as suggested by GigaByte.
Is possible or Can you help me where to buy the same inductor of the picture that I posted here ?
 
C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
3,875
The inductor is not broken. Something else (or multiple things) are broken and you do not have the skills to find it.

Cannot be easily fixed.

Buy a new one of you need this.
 
G

GiGaBiTe

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
2,185
GPU_Noob said:
Is that mean you can not guess what inductor I need to buy and replace as long I don't have the LCR meter for the measurement for the inductor ?
Click to expand...

Unless you have the knowledge to reverse engineer the circuit the inductor is in, or a schematic that tells you what the exact value of the inductor is, the only other choice is an LCR meter.

And as a practical matter, inductors almost never go bad. I've been doing electronics for 25+ years and I've only seen a handful of bad inductors. Almost all of them were from physical damage from being dropped, bent or crushed. A tiny number of them are from capacitor or battery electrolyte eating them from the inside out. I think I've seen maybe one or two that were burned up because of circuitry failure, but at that point, you have much worse problems to deal with.

You're missing the forest for the trees. If you're getting a "USB device not recognized", I would immediately suspect a mechanical failure of the USB connector or cable, because the device is powered up enough to be sending signals back to the computer. It could be that the connector has detached from the PCB, which is a very common problem due to the shit ROHS solder not having enough ductility to deal with the mechanical stress of inserting/removing a USB cable hundreds of times. End result is it breaks away from the pins. Another problem is the USB ports get full of dirt/debris and/or the pins inside the socket get oxidized enough to not make a proper connection.

If the USB part is fine, I'd suspect the USB to SATA bridge chip next, and once you start having to do component repair, it's far cheaper to just buy another one. Those converter boards are ubiquitous jelly bean parts these days.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top