How to google search and where buy an Inductor for the external 2.5 hard drive encloser components

GPU_Noob said: Is that mean you can not guess what inductor I need to buy and replace as long I don't have the LCR meter for the measurement for the inductor ? Click to expand...

Unless you have the knowledge to reverse engineer the circuit the inductor is in, or a schematic that tells you what the exact value of the inductor is, the only other choice is an LCR meter.And as a practical matter, inductors almost never go bad. I've been doing electronics for 25+ years and I've only seen a handful of bad inductors. Almost all of them were from physical damage from being dropped, bent or crushed. A tiny number of them are from capacitor or battery electrolyte eating them from the inside out. I think I've seen maybe one or two that were burned up because of circuitry failure, but at that point, you have much worse problems to deal with.You're missing the forest for the trees. If you're getting a "USB device not recognized", I would immediately suspect a mechanical failure of the USB connector or cable, because the device is powered up enough to be sending signals back to the computer. It could be that the connector has detached from the PCB, which is a very common problem due to the shit ROHS solder not having enough ductility to deal with the mechanical stress of inserting/removing a USB cable hundreds of times. End result is it breaks away from the pins. Another problem is the USB ports get full of dirt/debris and/or the pins inside the socket get oxidized enough to not make a proper connection.If the USB part is fine, I'd suspect the USB to SATA bridge chip next, and once you start having to do component repair, it's far cheaper to just buy another one. Those converter boards are ubiquitous jelly bean parts these days.