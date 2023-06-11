How to get this air bubble out? Drill? Buy a not-shitty block?

I have spent the last TWELVE hours twisting, turning, flopping, etc this damned system and block around trying to get this air bubble out. I made it WORSE instead of better (and had to clean up coolant spills too). I'm at my wits end - the shitty corsair block has a ridge around where the output link is that keeps air from entering. Done it with the system on, off, etc - no joy.
Time for a not-shitty block? Drill a hole to let the air out and then reseal it somehow (epoxy?). Go back to air or AIO cooling since it doesn't make that much of a difference and I hate swapping GPU blocks on anyway?
Time for a not-shitty block? Drill a hole to let the air out and then reseal it somehow (epoxy?). Go back to air or AIO cooling since it doesn't make that much of a difference and I hate swapping GPU blocks on anyway?
Last edited: