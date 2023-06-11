How to get this air bubble out? Drill? Buy a not-shitty block?

I have spent the last TWELVE hours twisting, turning, flopping, etc this damned system and block around trying to get this air bubble out. I made it WORSE instead of better (and had to clean up coolant spills too). I'm at my wits end - the shitty corsair block has a ridge around where the output link is that keeps air from entering. Done it with the system on, off, etc - no joy.

IMG_3347.jpg


Time for a not-shitty block? Drill a hole to let the air out and then reseal it somehow (epoxy?). Go back to air or AIO cooling since it doesn't make that much of a difference and I hate swapping GPU blocks on anyway?
 
More detail - this is with the system on its side, tipped towards the output line. No joy even on that.
IMG_3349.jpg
 
disconnect all the power connectors, take the block off and put it as low as possible, and then jumper the psu and let it run for a while. maybe vent your res if you can.
 
pendragon1 said:
disconnect all the power connectors, take the block off and put it as low as possible, and then jumper the psu and let it run for a while. maybe vent your res if you can.
Ugh. If I'm going to have to do that I'd rather rip out the system and replace it with an AIO - and find a new GPU rather than swap over to air cooling on it again. Getting the springs and the screws on that block was miserable the first time. :(
 
yeah its a PITA now but you typically want to do this while youre leak testing.
 
pendragon1 said:
yeah its a PITA now but you typically want to do this while youre leak testing.
Permeation. I've done this dance twice now - both times it was full, and I've gradually lost about a full res worth of liquid over the last two years :(

Time to call this experiment done. Water cooling was amusing but it's still too maintenance heavy for me, I think. I'll go find myself a good AIO and pull the system out and trash it.
 
