How to get cigarette smoke smell out of video card?

I needed a "new" PCIe-powered GPU (so no external power connections), and found a good deal on one on Facebook Marketplace.

It never even occurred to me to ask if it was from a non-smoking environment. After I picked it up, I could barely make the drive home with it. It stinks something bad. The card looks fine, and is not dirty, but that smell is clinging to it.

It's been in my garage, airing out, for ~2 weeks, and it doesn't seem to have helped at all. Any suggestions? It was cheap enough I could pitch it if I can't eliminate the smell, but I'd rather not waste the money, if it can be avoided.