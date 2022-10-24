How to fully remove Killer app bloatware from a Dell/Alienware?

peppergomez

Apparently this Killer app is bloatware that comes with Dell Alienware laptops. It's been interfering with my ability to run Capture One photo editor software even after I followed C1 tech support advice on adjusting settings in Killer, so I uninstalled the Killer app from within Windows. That didn't seem to work though because I'm still having problems using Capture One (its being blocked froj signing me in) and when I ran task manager I still see several instances of the Killer application running.I did a search on my machine for Killer aoo and nothing comes up. I want to remove this stupid software once and for all so it doesn't block legitimate programs from running.

Would total uninstall RCC cleaner accomplish this or can I do it without needing those? If so advice on how to don it within Windows would be great.


