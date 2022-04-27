How to find the right MB?

So. I am trying to find what MBs would work for me and not break the bank.

I just don't know where to start really. I don't think I need or am asking for a whole lot. What i need is a MB that will allow pretty simple things.

Intel 12700
(2) MAYBE (3) m.2 drives
(2) sata SSDs
64gb of DDR4 ram (ddr5 is overpriced and not a huge benefit yet, from what I have read).
I want to run a 3060 GPU.

I don't need
Wifi
TB

Nice to haves
USB-C

I don't know what the phases are.. I see some 20+1, 18+1+2, etc. no clue what that means or why that's important.

I WILL NOT be overclocking. I want a rock stable system for video editing. It's my main job. I've built my last system 4-5 years ago.

Thanks for any and all advise.

go to newegg, search for a b660 board that is high rated, is ddr4 and in your price range. then look on other sites to buy it.
 
Pretty much that. Any board will drive a 12700, and any medium-grade board B660 or Z690 will handle your requirements easily.
 
Any specific recs?

I know there is a big difference in price between the 660 and z690 boards, but what do the z690 get you over the 660? All the stuff I really don't need?
 
