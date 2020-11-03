How to control fans on EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 ULTRA?

So I scored a new RTX 3080 last week at Microcenter, long story short, this card seems to get pretty dang warm or hot during heavy long game sessions. But reading up on this, sounds like by default the card fans are set low or conservative? And people say it's best to set the fan speed to aggressive. Do you agree?
I have never had to set my video card fan speed before, this is new to me. Do I use the Precision X1 software from eVga to do this?
