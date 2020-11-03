How to control fans on EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 ULTRA?

Can use either X1 (make sure to download the 3000 series specific version of it) or alternatively use MSI Afterburner. Either can adjust the fan curve though X1 can adjust each fan individually (not sure this is particularly useful generally however) and also adjust RGB lighting.



Whichever you choose the software will have to be running in the background for the curve to be applied as the card doesn't save the profile to its memory (though X1 does save the RGB lighting preference to the card memory). Some prefer Afterburner since they consider it more stable and it also offers other useful features like bundling Rivatuner for OSD and screenshot/video capture.