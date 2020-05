It's a pandemic. There's a shortage of everything, and manufacturers have stopped making anything for weeks.



Sellers who may have sold in normal times are holding on to what they have.



Sellers who are willing to sell and have at least a 7th grade education understand the concept of supply and demand, and price accordingly.



Buyers naturally dont want to pay more than what they are used to.



My advice is if you're a buyer who wants a deal, you are going to need to employ patience. If you want to buy now, then well you're going to pay.