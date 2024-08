Tengis said: I have no idea what this thread was even about. Click to expand...

So to answer your original question from 20 years ago..I use to hit a LAN party every other week or more, for several years in several different states. I was the total geek that rolled in with a mini rack, with 6-7 different servers, one of them being one of the only servers able to support a 64 man Battlefield server at that time, plus teamspeak, ventrilo, a full website that had every single driver, all top 100 game patches, and windows OS patches, plus a corporate AV server, and a Linux router that could support a large LAN just in case all hell broke loose at a party, I would be the guy that was able to get everyone back online, and restore the network if needed (only used the router once). because of my servers, we were able to save a 500+ LAN party, that a virus was ripping through the floor, so hard to melted a few switches down.David Stellmack, that had worked for Tom Hardwares guide, then moved to Chenbro manufacturing was someone that I would smoke cigarettes with (and the guy from Team AMD) at every single event they sponsored.Chenbro was trying to get into the gaming market, after being an OEM mostly manufacture, and guess who was at all the events already, and hung out with the right people all the time. Me and my best friend/coworker... we were asked were asked to rounded up a few other people that weren't total douchebags, to join the team. We all were heavy gamers, but not some unstoppable force. Basically we got free admission, travel, food, hotel, and tons of free computer parts. What we didn't get, was paid anything. We were the first team of that kind, more of a marketing team, than professional gamers. We definitely won a few tournaments, and even got called out as running hacks at one event, put they quickly got put in their place when the event explained to them the only reason they had all the sponsors at the event, was because we were there. after winning that one, when they handed me the big old payout of $500, we donated it back to the non profit they were holding the LAN party for. Back in that time a LARGE payout at events was $5,000, most times you got a shirt, and that was it.. It cost them more to move us around and feed the team than that, and it was a cool experience. Some of us even flew to Taiwan for Computex, and played in the booth there.So all in all it was a good time, and I'm glad for the experiences we had... but some fat piles of cash would have been nice as well.So it basically came down to I smoked cigarettes with the right people at LAN parties. (glad to have kicked that habit)