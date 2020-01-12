How stable is RAM running XMP profiles?

My understanding is that running ram with XMP profiles is like running manufacturer approved overclocking. I have been running 2x8 GB sticks of DDR3 ram at 1866 mhz instead of 1600 mhz. Ram is PNY brand Anarachy PC3-14900. My system has been randomly blue screening for a while. I have tried a bunch of different solutions. Only in the last few days did it occur to me perhaps the XMP overclock is causing the crashes. So just wondering what other folks' experience with this is. Rest of system specs in sig.