How stable is RAM running XMP profiles?

Discussion in 'Memory' started by biggles, Jan 12, 2020 at 9:38 PM.

  Jan 12, 2020 at 9:38 PM #1
    biggles

    biggles

    My understanding is that running ram with XMP profiles is like running manufacturer approved overclocking. I have been running 2x8 GB sticks of DDR3 ram at 1866 mhz instead of 1600 mhz. Ram is PNY brand Anarachy PC3-14900.

    My system has been randomly blue screening for a while. I have tried a bunch of different solutions. Only in the last few days did it occur to me perhaps the XMP overclock is causing the crashes.

    So just wondering what other folks' experience with this is. Rest of system specs in sig.
     
    biggles, Jan 12, 2020 at 9:38 PM
    biggles, Jan 12, 2020 at 9:38 PM
    #1
  Jan 12, 2020 at 9:44 PM #2
    jmilcher

    jmilcher

    I haven’t personally experienced ram not running @ xmp settings regardless of age. Did you double check the voltage?

    I would perform a ram test outside of windows. If that passes, the ram is not the issue.

    Also you could use software to read the crash dump files and see what the bsod error is.
     
    jmilcher, Jan 12, 2020 at 9:44 PM
    jmilcher, Jan 12, 2020 at 9:44 PM
    #2
Tags: