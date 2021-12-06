How possible is this?

I’m just wondering and I’m sure it’s not a very intelligent question, but I got to know.

Hypothetical. If I have a part that breaks on some device and I want to replace it. How do you do that? Without having an existing print file?

Do you 3D scan it? I really do not understand.

I will be getting a printer in 2022. No doubt.
 
Liver said:
I’m just wondering and I’m sure it’s not a very intelligent question, but I got to know.

Hypothetical. If I have a part that breaks on some device and I want to replace it. How do you do that? Without having an existing print file?

Do you 3D scan it? I really do not understand.

I will be getting a printer in 2022. No doubt.
dont know much and havent used one much but i know it depends on the part size/detail. ive seen programs that can generate from pics or scans and theres good old fashioned measuring and cad drawing.
 
Certainly depends on the complexity of the parts, but more or less this is what Fusion360 is built for. Bust out some calipers, take measurements, thicknesses, etc and start mocking it up in Fusion360.
 
When I need to re-create a missing battery cover for a device I used (An RC Car transmitter long out of production), I used an existing battery door that I had from another transmitter that was the same model and used digital calipers and Blender to re-create the part. I just carefully measured every part of it and guesstimated some of the curved parts. When I finally 3D printed it at Shapeways (I do not own a 3D printer), the resulting printed door actually snapped into place like the original. I still had to tweak the final fit and finish to get it to look more like the original part, but I was super happy that it actually worked and snapped shut the first time.
Best suggestions I can give is:
Work in millimeters in the calipers and the 3D program you use.
The more accurate the better (down to 0.1mm is good). Your 3D printer may not be that accurate, but if you decide to have some place like Shapeways print it for higher quality later, you'll be happy you did.
 
That’s exactly the scenario I was thinking about.

Lose a battery cover or it’s gets damaged and then what? Tape?

Thanks.
 
I am not quite following. Is the piece wholesale missing or broke? If it's the latter then a bit of glue to get it back to proper shape, measure, design, and print. If it's the former then the process is more involved with making a template out of paper, cereal boxes, cardboard, etc.. get it to fit, measure, design, and then print.
 
Just to motivate you some more with pictures.
Original battery cover:
IMG_2561-800.JPG


3D printed cover installed in transmitter:
IMG_2558-800.JPG
 
I do not have a specific need currently. Simply asking if this is possible.
 
I would start with fusion360, start working at making models of items you can find by taking measurements. Learn it and when you get your printer it will be a tool in your belt to fix things with. This way you wont have to learn at the moment something breaks.
 
