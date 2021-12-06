How possible is this?

I’m just wondering and I’m sure it’s not a very intelligent question, but I got to know.
Hypothetical. If I have a part that breaks on some device and I want to replace it. How do you do that? Without having an existing print file?
Do you 3D scan it? I really do not understand.
I will be getting a printer in 2022. No doubt.
