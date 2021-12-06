How possible is this?

When I need to re-create a missing battery cover for a device I used (An RC Car transmitter long out of production), I used an existing battery door that I had from another transmitter that was the same model and used digital calipers and Blender to re-create the part. I just carefully measured every part of it and guesstimated some of the curved parts. When I finally 3D printed it at Shapeways (I do not own a 3D printer), the resulting printed door actually snapped into place like the original. I still had to tweak the final fit and finish to get it to look more like the original part, but I was super happy that it actually worked and snapped shut the first time.

Best suggestions I can give is:

Work in millimeters in the calipers and the 3D program you use.

The more accurate the better (down to 0.1mm is good). Your 3D printer may not be that accurate, but if you decide to have some place like Shapeways print it for higher quality later, you'll be happy you did.