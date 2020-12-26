how much temp improvement for AMD 3900X using Arctic Freezer II 360 instead of AMD Wraith cooler?

X

x509

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 20, 2009
Messages
2,287
I'm interested in this Arctic Freezer cooler as a replacement for the AMD Wraith cooler, but before I spend the $$$, I would like to know just how much improvement in temps I can expect with the AIO cooler.

Also, are the fans running all the time with the AIO, or are they off at lower temps?

Second choice alternative would be a Noctua NH-D15 air cooler. Same questions.

If it matters, my motherboard is an ASUS Strix-E and I'm still rocking a Corsair 800D case.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top