How many fans can I run off one fan header?

Hello,



I built an ITX build in a Cooler Master NR200 ITX case about a year ago. The system has never had very good cooling in the time that I've had it. The build features a Ryzen 5 5800X and a Gigabyte GTX 3080 Ti, so it puts out a lot of heat. For CPU cooling I have the NZXT Kraken X63 280mm AIO. My main issue is that the radiator exhausts out the side of the case, and the inside fills up with the hot air coming off the RTX 3080 Ti.



A further infuriating issue is that the motherboard that I got - a Gigabyte X570-I AORUS PRO WIFI - only has one usable fan header. There are a total of three listed on the spec sheet, but one of them is reserved for the tiny fan that cools the chipset and NVME slot, so that's out of the question. A second is defective in that it runs my fans at 100%, with no discernable way to control the fan speed.



That leaves me with one fan header to potentially run 6 total fans - 2 on the rad, 2 at the top of the case, and 2 at the bottom, and the AIO pump. Right now I'm just making do with the AIO and one fan at the top, with the side panel off to exhaust hot air from the GPU.



So that brings me to my question - how many total fans can I run off this header by using splitters? Can I chain the splitters themselves (Noctua NF-A12x15 fans have disgustingly short connectors)? Is it dangerous to have the AIO pump also be connected to these splitters?



Thank you.