ZodaEX said: I have a few 3-pin y-splitters for hooking up two case fans to a single motherboard header.

How many 3-pin fans could I run off of a single motherboard header and still be safe? Because I could hook another splitter into this splitter. Click to expand...

Depends how many amps the header has and how many amps the fan takes. Most MB fan headers only support 1 amp. You have to check you MB specs. Most fans typically consume around .25 amps. I wouldn't do more then 4 per header.