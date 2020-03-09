How Intel's changing the future of power supplies with its ATX12VO spec

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,507
More information about this cool power supply spec! We've seen this previously documented!
"Your ATX12VO Main Power Connector would be far smaller, and the cable would be more flexible. If the board has enough power from the single connector, the board maker may not even require you to plug in the auxiliary 8-pin power connector. The spec does allow for auxiliary 12-volt power through the EPS12V connector.
One tricky part could be hooking up any SATA-powered drives, such as hard drives or 2.5-inch SSDs. Today, you’d plug those directly into the PSU. On an ATX12VO build, you’d first plug a power cable into the motherboard and then into the drive. The spec allows for up to six power connectors, but it’s up to the motherboard vendor to determine how many power connectors there are. These same SATA power connectors would be used to power up your drives as well as your AIO/CLC cooler or RGB LEDs.
If you want to plug in an old-school Molex connector, the new spec allows PSU vendors to offer that directly from the PSU, but only with 12 volts, of course. If you’re hooking a really old 5-volt Molex device, you’ll need to get that from the motherboard power using a SATA-to-Molex connector.
For a DIYer, it really won’t be that different. The real question is how it’ll work with motherboards and PSUs."
https://www.pcworld.com/article/3518831/how-intels-changing-the-future-of-power-supplies-with-its-atx12vo-spec.html
"Your ATX12VO Main Power Connector would be far smaller, and the cable would be more flexible. If the board has enough power from the single connector, the board maker may not even require you to plug in the auxiliary 8-pin power connector. The spec does allow for auxiliary 12-volt power through the EPS12V connector.
One tricky part could be hooking up any SATA-powered drives, such as hard drives or 2.5-inch SSDs. Today, you’d plug those directly into the PSU. On an ATX12VO build, you’d first plug a power cable into the motherboard and then into the drive. The spec allows for up to six power connectors, but it’s up to the motherboard vendor to determine how many power connectors there are. These same SATA power connectors would be used to power up your drives as well as your AIO/CLC cooler or RGB LEDs.
If you want to plug in an old-school Molex connector, the new spec allows PSU vendors to offer that directly from the PSU, but only with 12 volts, of course. If you’re hooking a really old 5-volt Molex device, you’ll need to get that from the motherboard power using a SATA-to-Molex connector.
For a DIYer, it really won’t be that different. The real question is how it’ll work with motherboards and PSUs."
https://www.pcworld.com/article/3518831/how-intels-changing-the-future-of-power-supplies-with-its-atx12vo-spec.html
Attachments
-
5.9 MB Views: 0