How has Zen3 managed to maintain it's price after over a year?

(note: prices are sale prices from MC):

Current pricing for a 12-core R9 5900x is ~$500, while an 8-core R7 5800x is ~$350.
Current pricing for a 16-core 12900K is ~$549, while a 12-core 12700k is ~$350.

Zen 3 is over a year old at this point, while ADL is new, and arguably a faster series. How in the heck has Zen3 managed to not come down in price compared to ADL?

Would it be better to ask why ADL chips are so cheap? (I'm guessing DDR5 availability will be part of the answer here, but there are also DDR4 boards, so...)

Background: currently rocking a Zen2 R5 3600x and considering an upgrade, but it doesn't seem to make much sense to pay the same for a Z3 chip as I could for an ADL with faster speed.
 
mc has them on sale, thats all. they are still $630 on amazon and $620 on newegg. and mc is hoping for a mono sale bundle too.
 
Jonnycat99 said:
Would it be better to ask why ADL chips are so cheap?
Maybe that for a new platform, looking at cpu price is not that informative in that regard, Motherboard+CPU price together can be what end up drive decision.

And in that regard the AMD options could be still much cheaper and not just for people already owning an AM4 motherboard.

For you for an example, going to a 5900x is you need thread would be a huge amount cheaper than the transition to the 12900K even if it could look like like an $50+tax difference
 
You can’t just compare core count. Especially when Intel is using efficiency cores. I own a 12700k but let’s be honest, it’s basically a 8 core cup when compared to AMD’s current line up.

AMD still offers more raw performance cores to throw at workloads. Also ADL performs best with Windows 11.

I think once you dig deeper into what ADL offers and how it works, you can see why many people are hesitant to try something so new, that also really requires Windows 11 for the best experience.

AMD is solid, runs great on W10 and older hardware, and runs on ddr4. I think that sums up why Intel would have dropped prices.
 
Thanks guys, core count does make sense WRT overall market demand. In my case I am just looking at single threaded performance.
 
