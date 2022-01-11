How has Zen3 managed to maintain it's price after over a year?

(note: prices are sale prices from MC):



Current pricing for a 12-core R9 5900x is ~$500, while an 8-core R7 5800x is ~$350.

Current pricing for a 16-core 12900K is ~$549, while a 12-core 12700k is ~$350.



Zen 3 is over a year old at this point, while ADL is new, and arguably a faster series. How in the heck has Zen3 managed to not come down in price compared to ADL?



Would it be better to ask why ADL chips are so cheap? (I'm guessing DDR5 availability will be part of the answer here, but there are also DDR4 boards, so...)



Background: currently rocking a Zen2 R5 3600x and considering an upgrade, but it doesn't seem to make much sense to pay the same for a Z3 chip as I could for an ADL with faster speed.