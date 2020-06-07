How does the GTX 1070 Ti SC hold up now' a days?

I inherited a new rig from the death of an in-law.
I'm trying to get it up to par and capable enough to use as an extra gaming pc.
Should I consider upgrading this gpu, or will it still handle most titles at high-max?
Any feedback from anybody else running an eVGA GTX 1070 ti sc?
resolution I'm running is 2560x1440
