How does the GTX 1070 Ti SC hold up now' a days?

t4keheart

I inherited a new rig from the death of an in-law.
I'm trying to get it up to par and capable enough to use as an extra gaming pc.
Should I consider upgrading this gpu, or will it still handle most titles at high-max?

Any feedback from anybody else running an eVGA GTX 1070 ti sc?

resolution I'm running is 2560x1440
 
kirbyrj

Hard to say without posting the resolution you're playing at and the other specs for that matter.
 
kirbyrj

I doubt you'd get max settings depending on the framerates you are shooting for, but medium to high will probably work well.
 
funkydmunky

You said you were using it as an extra gaming PC. So how does it compare to your regular PC?
What are the other specs of the system? Is the GPU even the weak link?
Why so vague?
 
drutman

drutman

Should be good I use a five year old AMD XFX 390X at your resolution at it is fine @ 144 Hz with minimal lowering of settings.
I am on the X99 platform and it does not even break a sweat.
 
Mode13

Mode13

1070Ti is still a damned good card for 60hz 1440P.. Handles most of the games I care to play on ultra settings and will hold above 60FPS.. Granted I don't play everything in existence.. most recent was Far Cry 5.. Ultra 1440P frame rates were pretty much averaging in the 70s.

Turn the settings down a tad for competitive games like pubg and you'll fly over 100FPS..
 
t4keheart

funkydmunky said:
You said you were using it as an extra gaming PC. So how does it compare to your regular PC?
What are the other specs of the system? Is the GPU even the weak link?
Why so vague?
well if you like details...
I've been out of the pc enthusiast scene for a long time now. I built a few pc's in the 00's and early 2010's, (think core 2 duo - sandy bridge era)... that's when I knew a lot about pc hardware.

Life happens (went to prison, had a kid, etc.) and I stopped caring so much to keep up with pc hardware. I was a net admin throughout my 20's (turned software dev) so my focus switched towards enterprise grade gear and solutions.
Finally I now have the time and extra money sitting around to get back into some things I used to like... one of those being pc gaming.

Until now, I was using a store bought HP Pavillion with a gen8 i5, upgraded ram (16gb) and a GTX 1050 2gb. These were all just extra things I had lying around to make the pavilion a little more capable.
Surprisingly, it held up pretty well and could play almost everything I threw at it pretty well. Use your common sense, the witcher 3 had to be run on low settings and was still a little bit choppy, but I don't always play AAA games with sweet graphics.

Compared to the HP, i'm sure it will be able to handle games much more easily. I haven't even tried the 1070 yet, as I'm still getting the rig up and running.
Because I was already in the market to build a new pc, (I would have gone with some RTX variant) I wanted to know if it's worth keeping this thing around. If it's going to leave me wanting, I'll sell it. If it'll play 90% of the stuff out there on high or close to max without a problem, I'll keep it around.

The whole thing kinda fell into my lap- I wanted to go with a Ryzen setup, alas here I am with another 8th gen i5... albeit a little faster.
 
t4keheart

Mode13 said:
1070Ti is still a damned good card for 60hz 1440P.. Handles most of the games I care to play on ultra settings and will hold above 60FPS.. Granted I don't play everything in existence.. most recent was Far Cry 5.. Ultra 1440P frame rates were pretty much averaging in the 70s.

Turn the settings down a tad for competitive games like pubg and you'll fly over 100FPS..
This is really all I was looking for... sounds like it'll do the job for me.
 
