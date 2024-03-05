How do your eyes not hurt from HDR?

So depends on the content. Good HDR content tends to have bright highlights, but not actually be a whole lot brighter total than an SDR scene, at least not for long. As an example from some analysis screenshots I took on another thread, there's a scene in Hogwarts Legacy that's calling for 1860 nits of output, which on my display comes out to like 1700... but the scene itself is pretty dark, it is only an average level of 9.6 nits. Or a fairly bright outdoor scene in Jedi Survivor that has peaks of 1112, but an average of only 30.8.



Basically the really high brightness levels generally only get used as bright highlights, not as a full screen kind of thing. Net effect is that it doesn't end up being an issue on the eyes, when done well. It looks, well, like thing in real life where there will be a bright glint on something, or a lightbulb itself will be much brighter than the surrounding room. They don't go high APL all the time.



As a practical matter, they can't, at least with OLEDs being the major display tech out there. Many OLEDs cap out at APLs under 200 nits so if you call for more than that, they will just remap the brightness down because they physically can't display it. Only those of us with certain MiniLED monitors can actually have full screen, high APL scenes and as such few things try it.



For those that do, like No Man's Sky, which in its mislabeled HDR400 mode is perfectly happy to ask your monitor to do peaks of 2100 nits with full screen brightness over 800 nits. That does get to be too much when playing, and I actually stock a tone mapping curve on it to bring it down. However its an anomaly, with no real HDR grading, not how most games/movies are.