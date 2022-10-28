How do I run two sticks of RAM in an ASUS Z590 Gaming-Plus Wifi?

This one has me truly miffed. I'm trying to run two sticks of RAM and the machine won't even make it to the BIOS screen after the initial forced one after a CMOS reset.



The machine works just fine with four sticks installed, and it works just fine when any single stick is installed in A2 as per the manual.



When any two are installed in A2 and B2 (the initial BIOS screen confirms this), the machine can't make it even to BIOS. The Q-LED for the RAM stays amber. The manual says that the sticks should be in A2 and B2 when running two, and countless build videos confirm this.



The slots themselves are just fine. I even bought a second motherboard in order to confirm this.



What am I missing here?