How do I build a high performance silent system

Talon Blackrazor
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Apr 8, 2002
- Messages
- 3,438
I recently upgraded my PC and due to the state of parts availability ended up with an Asus ROG prebuilt (11700 / 3080).
It sounds like a jet, with the fans constantly ramping up and down during gameplay.
Id known before purchasing it that this particular case had issues with cooling and planned to transplant it anyway, but the overall noise levels have me concerned.
What do I need to do to cool this thing next to silently (or the next best thing to it)?
