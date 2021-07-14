How do I build a high performance silent system

It kind of depends on what you consider silent and on the GPU fans. Limiting FPS, as others have suggested, will also help a lot if the fans are run of the exhaust or gpu temp. E.g. my 3080 heats up the air 10-13 degrees at full power while it only heats up the air 4-5 degrees at 200 watts even though the exhaust fans are temp controlled and run much slower with a 4-5 degrees increase (exhaust air temp controls the exhaust fan speed rpm).



If the case is pretty bad airflow wise then you are pretty much forced to transplant it as a 3080 warms up the air a lot compared to a 200w card. If the GPU is fairly quiet then changing the fan curves to let things get slightly hotter and increasing the delay on the fan speed adjustments would probably help a bit. Do monitor your temps when adjusting fan speed though so you don't end up cooking your hardware.



I have no idea what case, fans, cpu cooler or GPU you are using, but in general a good cheap tower cooler (120mm minimum) and decent fans should be enough to keep the system within reasonable temps and moderate noise levels in an airflow case. If you want silent then you will most likely have to go with full water cooling and oversized radiators.