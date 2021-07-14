How do I build a high performance silent system

T

Talon Blackrazor

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 8, 2002
Messages
3,438
I recently upgraded my PC and due to the state of parts availability ended up with an Asus ROG prebuilt (11700 / 3080).

It sounds like a jet, with the fans constantly ramping up and down during gameplay.

Id known before purchasing it that this particular case had issues with cooling and planned to transplant it anyway, but the overall noise levels have me concerned.

What do I need to do to cool this thing next to silently (or the next best thing to it)?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
29,100
try adjusting fan curves in bios, limit your fps so things dont work as hard or transplant it like you had planned, into something that will take 140+ fans.
 
E

evhvis

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 12, 2021
Messages
153
It kind of depends on what you consider silent and on the GPU fans. Limiting FPS, as others have suggested, will also help a lot if the fans are run of the exhaust or gpu temp. E.g. my 3080 heats up the air 10-13 degrees at full power while it only heats up the air 4-5 degrees at 200 watts even though the exhaust fans are temp controlled and run much slower with a 4-5 degrees increase (exhaust air temp controls the exhaust fan speed rpm).

If the case is pretty bad airflow wise then you are pretty much forced to transplant it as a 3080 warms up the air a lot compared to a 200w card. If the GPU is fairly quiet then changing the fan curves to let things get slightly hotter and increasing the delay on the fan speed adjustments would probably help a bit. Do monitor your temps when adjusting fan speed though so you don't end up cooking your hardware.

I have no idea what case, fans, cpu cooler or GPU you are using, but in general a good cheap tower cooler (120mm minimum) and decent fans should be enough to keep the system within reasonable temps and moderate noise levels in an airflow case. If you want silent then you will most likely have to go with full water cooling and oversized radiators.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top