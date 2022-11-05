How do graphics adapters order multiple displays??

I'm running into weird display ordering. Can someone explain what this thing wants from me?



I have an old dell laptop, two 2x monitor setups, and identical dell docking stations. The existing one is wired 2x DP->DVI, and output 1 is always the left, primary display. I set up a second dock (same model) in another room with 2x DP->HDMI and it works the same: output 1 goes to left monitor and is primary and output 2 goes to the left.



I changed the 2nd dock's cables to 2x DP->DP, and now the monitor order is REVERSED. So the right monitor is primary, and win10 thinks it's the left display. I swap the cords between outputs 1/2 and reboot, and the same thing: the right display is STILL primary and windows thinks it's the left display. If I unplug the right monitor, then the left becomes primary, but it reverts as soon as I plug the right monitor back in.



I'd rather understand what logic the hardware is using and get it set up correctly. If I reverse the displays in windows, I'm worried it will throw off the configuration for the other dock and I'll have to do this every time I relocate the laptop.



I saw something similar happening with my desktop, where the geforce adapter would choose on its own which is the primary output, and resolved it just by trying a few different configurations. I was never sure what the rule actually was.



Ideas?