How difficult is it to enable PBO?

Probably a stupid question and a simple topic but, for whatever reason, the google or the YouTube isn't helping me to find what I'm looking for.



I've just built an AMD 5900X system on an ASUS X570 Dark Hero motherboard (Not my first build but my first AMD build). Anytime I read folks asking performance questions or asking for performance benchmarks or even temp readings and stuff the question: "Is that with PBO?" inevitably comes up. I've watched some videos and read some stuff on what PBO is...some of them go into a bit too much depth for my level of knowledge (such as custom curves for each core). However, I seem to be having trouble finding recent (meaning applicable to PBO2 on the 5000 series) and relevant simple information on just how to enable it. I find lots of stuff where people walk through enabling it and then setting a host of other options in the BIOS then proceed to seem to perform all the steps of a "simpler" overclock procedure.



I'm benchmarking this new system and I'm curious what it can do with PBO on. However, I'm not sure if its as simple as "Flip a setting in the BIOS" to turn it on...and I'm also not sure if its safe. If it is a setting to turn it on in the BIOS I'm not sure which one or ones I need to set. Its all a bit confusing because there are "enable" settings and "auto" settings. Then there is this whole concept of "Auto OC" I hear mentioned and I'm not sure if that is the same or different.



I've overclocked intel based systems in the past. I may or may not eventually overclock this 5900x but at this point I wasn't interested in pushing limits, or going through the lengthy stability and performance tests of what I consider a full blown overclock. However, if it was extra performance that was safe, easy, and the flip of a setting or two then I was certainly interested in turning it on and benchmarking with and without it.



Any info would certainly be helpful.



Thanks!