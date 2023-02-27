Hotspot temperature zotac 4090

I just put my zotac 4090 amp extreme under water and was measuring Temps. My Hotspot seems to be 15-16c higher than the core temp. I need to test it more to see if that's always the case but that was when running furmark or gpu mining using nice hash. The Hotspot temp differential makes me wonder if I applied the thermal paste poorly or have an air bubble. During application I tightened down the screws around the gpu core first, but then had to loosen them to get some peripheral screws to thread in and then retighten them. Reading on reddit, it seems to me most people have a hot spot to core temperature differential if 10c not 16c.



I'm using an ekwb waterblock for a zotac 4090 amp airo extreme. I have two 480x60mm radiators with noctua fans and an amd 7950x under water.



What hot spot to core temp differentials are you guys seeing?