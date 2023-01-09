HOT: Barebones Ryzen 9 6900HX Mini - $484

Oh I wonder if this new APU is worth a damn for a mini HTPC? I was considering putting a PC back in the living room but don't want to commit my giant black box to the cause



edit - watch some reviews of other 6900hx/680m APUs and while impressive, they are not gaming powerhouses. 1080 low/720 high.... basically 1050ti / 1060 territory. I love the tiny footprints though, and for a person who is only a casual gamer something like this would be fine.