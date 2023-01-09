HOT: Barebones Ryzen 9 6900HX Mini - $484

https://store.minisforum.com/collections/amd-®-ryzen-®/products/minisforum-um590

$15 further off with coupon 'EMUCOUPON' - and no tax in my case.

Screaming deal if you have an SSD around. And DDR5 SO-DIMMs have dropped in price a lot. You can equip this with 32GBs and be right about $600-even.

Screenshot 2023-01-09 113659.png
 
Oh I wonder if this new APU is worth a damn for a mini HTPC? I was considering putting a PC back in the living room but don't want to commit my giant black box to the cause

edit - watch some reviews of other 6900hx/680m APUs and while impressive, they are not gaming powerhouses. 1080 low/720 high.... basically 1050ti / 1060 territory. I love the tiny footprints though, and for a person who is only a casual gamer something like this would be fine.
 
Looks like could be a very cromulent little workstation. Dual HDMI + Alt-Mode Type-C, 2.5Gbit LAN, and the USB-C port supports Thunderbolt(!). Can't tell if it supports tall 2.5" drives though.
 
