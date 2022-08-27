Hot Air Rework Stations

So I'm looking to start learning a little about electronics. I'm never going to be a master, but I would like be able to recap things and maybe solder a new i/o port or some RAM on a board. I've got a butane fueled soldering iron now, and I've been practicing with wires. From what I've read I really need a hot air rework station of some sort and a proper desoldering gun. I've never desoldered anything lol. I'm in that I have no idea what to get stage.



If I have a budget of $150-$250 for a basic hot air station, and maybe another $100 to $150 for a desoldering gun what should I get? Do I need to spend more/less realistically?