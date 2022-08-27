Hot Air Rework Stations

So I'm looking to start learning a little about electronics. I'm never going to be a master, but I would like be able to recap things and maybe solder a new i/o port or some RAM on a board. I've got a butane fueled soldering iron now, and I've been practicing with wires. From what I've read I really need a hot air rework station of some sort and a proper desoldering gun. I've never desoldered anything lol. I'm in that I have no idea what to get stage.

If I have a budget of $150-$250 for a basic hot air station, and maybe another $100 to $150 for a desoldering gun what should I get? Do I need to spend more/less realistically?
 
A lot more for a quality hot air rework station.
 
I'm no electrical engineer, but recapping electrolytics doesn't require anything special. A $12 PID soldering iron will do, as long as you can get, or it comes with what sometimes is called a modified chisel tip. It sort of cradles the lead and spreads the heat faster reducing extraction time. A regular chisel tip is still a couple steps above the regular pointy tip many leave on the iron full-time.

tip.jpg


For hot air, I use an 858D, which is a generic temp-controlled hot air gun for less than $50. Quality control issues are massive, but if you get a good one, you'll know. And replacements are cheap.
 
