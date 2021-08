Armenius said: Looked to me like the demo was running higher than 30, but not a solid 60. The final game may run at a solid 30 because of that, but it is still much too early to know for sure. The PS4 has had games with unlocked framerates in the past. Click to expand...

It's always hard to tell with YouTube videos because it interpolates them for the HD/p resolutions and the lower resolutions are capped.I think I'd probably rather have a locked framerate unless it errs on the side of higher than lower. For instance, I'd rather have a game that was usually in the 40's stay variable. However if it's up and down a lot, gimme 30. Neither is ideal, though. As always, I'd rather have them dial the stills back to maintain 60. At the very least, get rid of motion blur so TV interpolation works.