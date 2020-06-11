Horizon Forbidden West

If the game is designed for PS5 and takes full advantage of the SSD, I'm not sure how it would run on PC. PS5 is going to be able to treat the SSD almost like an extension of shared system memory and load textures directly from it in real time due to the low latency and type of NAND they are using. PC PCIe Gen 4 SSD's could do that if the NAND was high quality but how many people are going to have drives like that anytime soon?



I suppose being a PS5 exclusive doesn't mean it will absolutely take full advantage of it. However, if it does come to PC it will probably be one of the first games that require an SSD due to the fundamental difference in the way you can store data when you only are dealing with flash.