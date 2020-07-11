Home storage server OS (Windows)

I need to build a new home storage server on relatively modern hardware, for example Intel 9th or 10th generation or AMD Ryzen 3000 series. Over the last several years I have had great success running Stablebit products on Windows Server 2012. The operating system was stable and robust, the stable bit drive pool software gave me duplicate copies and a single pool, and everything was stored on NTFS drives so it was easy to offload data using a standard Windows PC. Under normal circumstances I would want to replicate this set up so as to not introduce a great deal of human error into the process by adopting some thing new that I don’t have time to learn thoroughly. The problem is my windows server license came through an old job when I worked in IT. I have since left that field and do not see a cost effective way to obtain a legitimate license of a more modern Windows server edition. Also, over the intervening years windows home server has been discontinued.



so I have three primary questions I’m looking for advice on:

1. are there cost effective means of obtaining a windows server license for home use in a legal, legitimate way that permits me access to the routine updates?

2. what are peoples feelings of windows 10 for a simple flie server platform? With stable hardware and drivers I have found it to be very solid as a desktop OS.

3. if it makes more sense to go further a field and look at a ZFS bass platform, does anyone have advice on what type of disaster recovery drills you performed to be ready for a recovery situation, and how time intensive that was? I am not the type to first figure out how to deal with an issue after it happens.



any advice would be welcomed.