Home storage server OS (Windows)

S

sphinx99

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2006
Messages
730
I need to build a new home storage server on relatively modern hardware, for example Intel 9th or 10th generation or AMD Ryzen 3000 series. Over the last several years I have had great success running Stablebit products on Windows Server 2012. The operating system was stable and robust, the stable bit drive pool software gave me duplicate copies and a single pool, and everything was stored on NTFS drives so it was easy to offload data using a standard Windows PC. Under normal circumstances I would want to replicate this set up so as to not introduce a great deal of human error into the process by adopting some thing new that I don’t have time to learn thoroughly. The problem is my windows server license came through an old job when I worked in IT. I have since left that field and do not see a cost effective way to obtain a legitimate license of a more modern Windows server edition. Also, over the intervening years windows home server has been discontinued.

so I have three primary questions I’m looking for advice on:
1. are there cost effective means of obtaining a windows server license for home use in a legal, legitimate way that permits me access to the routine updates?
2. what are peoples feelings of windows 10 for a simple flie server platform? With stable hardware and drivers I have found it to be very solid as a desktop OS.
3. if it makes more sense to go further a field and look at a ZFS bass platform, does anyone have advice on what type of disaster recovery drills you performed to be ready for a recovery situation, and how time intensive that was? I am not the type to first figure out how to deal with an issue after it happens.

any advice would be welcomed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top