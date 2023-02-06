Holy Guacamole 4TB "Leven" 4TB nvme $189 on amazon

Comixbooks said: I see Crucial makes drives in Mexico now =) Unless they been doing that for a while. Click to expand...

A lot of people have been moving away from china for manufacturing (and for good reason). A theory on the recent samsung issues may be related to them trying to pull out from china as that would be a big loss to china.I'll happily deal with some qa issues as companies get their new manufacturing bases set up away from china. After a few generations of product, quality will be near what it was pre-china. And it would be really good to see manufacturing return to the US. It would not only be a big boost for the domestic economy, but would also help severing ties with our enemies which right are sucking us dry.